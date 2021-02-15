Costello Asset Management INC Takes Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,149.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,113,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.03. 102,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.