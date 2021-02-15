RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $80,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $104.44 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

