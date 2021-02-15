Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 30,098 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,098 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 2.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $304,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,974 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,527,000 after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,447,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,025,000 after purchasing an additional 77,542 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

Shares of CP opened at $365.51 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

