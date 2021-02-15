Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 176,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.