Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 43,500 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Sabre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,974,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 107,232 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,619.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 764,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 602,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

