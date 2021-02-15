Washington Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

NTNX traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 212,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,307. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The company had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

