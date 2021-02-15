Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 373,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,559. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $44.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

