Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $380,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,153,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 33.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 83,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FTI Consulting by 342.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 48.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 190,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $106.49. 5,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

