Cedar Capital LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 149.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,498,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $394.18. 183,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $394.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.