Costello Asset Management INC Acquires Shares of 5,050 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.19. 20,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

