Cedar Capital LLC Sells 16,471 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after buying an additional 828,156 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,671,000 after buying an additional 650,970 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,451,000 after buying an additional 605,079 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,045,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,335,000 after purchasing an additional 285,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.52 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

