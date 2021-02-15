J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 168,410 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

JJSF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,834. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.02.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

