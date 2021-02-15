Cedar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,412 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

BDEC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

