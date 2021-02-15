Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ EBON traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. Ebang International has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ebang International by 2,440.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 135,535 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ebang International during the third quarter worth $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

