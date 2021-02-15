Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $17.76 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 241,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,763,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

EFAV traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,015 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

