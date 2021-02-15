Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $224.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $224.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.