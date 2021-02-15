2,500 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,336,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 322 shares of company stock worth $230,547 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPL stock traded up $44.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,119.78. 2,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,948. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $1,120.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $835.24 and its 200-day moving average is $616.35. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 2.09.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

