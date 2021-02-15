Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $40.08 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 529,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,078,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,731. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.