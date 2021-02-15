Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 86.0% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

