Navellier & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 95,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 543,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.81. 91,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.19 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $334.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.