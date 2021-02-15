Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes $201,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 763 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $306.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

