Monticello Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Veritex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 31.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at $1,737,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 62.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veritex by 84.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,857.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,093 shares of company stock valued at $996,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

