Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Washington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.0% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.00. 176,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

