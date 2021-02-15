Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. PTC reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

PTC stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.72. 24,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $146.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

In other PTC news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Insiders have sold 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206 over the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 118,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

