Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $2.76 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 73.3% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00005772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.00 or 0.00437293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.