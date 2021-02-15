NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Cap of $8.52 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $99,167.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,793.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.90 or 0.03759743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.00 or 0.00437293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.42 or 0.01501102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.14 or 0.00510837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.66 or 0.00463800 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00344166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00032118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002889 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,795,606 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.