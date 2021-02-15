Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot's shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time, due to consecutive earnings beat in the last four quarters. Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Its banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing quickly, contributing to GDV and active card growth. The company's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. However, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.42. 6,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,169 shares of company stock valued at $46,185,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,971 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 420.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 135,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

