Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,947,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,371,000 after purchasing an additional 290,592 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 813,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 535,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,425,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,007,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,886,000 after purchasing an additional 347,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $139.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

