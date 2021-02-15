Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 4,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 199,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $270.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,833 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $502,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,430,330 shares of company stock valued at $387,625,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

