Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 215,827 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of 2U worth $250,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $55.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

