Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) recently:

1/28/2021 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “While shares of Kimberly-Clark have lagged the industry in the past three months, the trend is likely to reverse in the near term. The stock got a boost following the company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the latter continued with its growth trend. Incidentally, sales grew in the Consumer Tissue and Personal Care units, with the former gaining on higher demand stemming fromgreater work-from-home trends amid the pandemic. Also, the Softex Indonesia buyout contributed to sales growth. However, the K-C Professional unit remained soft due to softness in away-from-home demand. Also, the company has been seeing high COVID-19, and advertising and general costs. Nonetheless, savings from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been offering respite.”

1/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $152.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00.

1/22/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $144.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Get Kimberly-Clark Co alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.