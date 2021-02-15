Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 398,286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $306,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $344,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $129.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

