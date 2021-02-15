Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,838 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 321,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $17.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

