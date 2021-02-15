Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Sysco by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,203,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,596,000 after buying an additional 475,954 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 546,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after buying an additional 78,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

