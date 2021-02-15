Ellevest Inc. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 299.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

