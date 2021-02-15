Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptose Biosciences.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $408.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 257,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

