Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $49.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.