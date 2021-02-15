Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

WELL stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

