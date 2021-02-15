YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 90.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 41,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $2,409,021.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $3,764,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,761 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

