Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys Shares of 3,908 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in MSCI by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $434.77 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,506,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

