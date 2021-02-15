Fosun International Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,000 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $108.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

