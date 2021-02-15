Fosun International Ltd Invests $317,000 in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IDT by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDT by 39.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IDT opened at $20.13 on Monday. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $513.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $343.43 million for the quarter.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

