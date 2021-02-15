2,295 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 78.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in The Progressive by 50.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,509 shares of company stock worth $5,663,770. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

