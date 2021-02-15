Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Target Price at C$29.50

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of H stock opened at C$28.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.77. The stock has a market cap of C$17.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. Hydro One Limited has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.57.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

