Trinity Network Credit Price Up 48.8% Over Last 7 Days (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 48.8% against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $391,781.85 and approximately $122,034.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00056531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00276502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00081717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00088290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00093395 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00190191 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.57 or 0.87853305 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.