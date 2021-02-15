Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $67.33

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $972,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 929,131 shares of company stock worth $98,886,955. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $127.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.98 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

