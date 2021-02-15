Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $67.33

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $972,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 929,131 shares of company stock worth $98,886,955. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $127.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.98 and a beta of 1.09.
STAAR Surgical Company Profile
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
