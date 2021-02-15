Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Rises By 43.7%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the January 14th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGEN stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

