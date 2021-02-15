Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,659,200 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the January 14th total of 1,158,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 572.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TELDF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Main First Bank upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

