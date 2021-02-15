Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

HNW stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

