BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of DMB opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $15.13.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

